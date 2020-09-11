Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,510.33. 83,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,550.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,393.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

