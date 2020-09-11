Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Argent Wealth Management LLC

Argent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $21.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,526.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,660. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,037.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,548.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,392.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

