Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASPS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 117,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $1,040,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,046. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.19). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 69.27%. The company had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.