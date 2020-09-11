America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.9% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. 5,059,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

