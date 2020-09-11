American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 877.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 141,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.