American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) & Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Critical Review

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A Axon Enterprise -5.58% -5.32% -3.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Outdoor Brands and Axon Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 Axon Enterprise 0 5 4 0 2.44

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.58%. Axon Enterprise has a consensus target price of $101.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Axon Enterprise.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Axon Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axon Enterprise $530.86 million 10.03 $880,000.00 $0.01 8,391.00

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Axon Enterprise on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile



Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system; and provides hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

