Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after buying an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,885,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,562. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.40 and its 200-day moving average is $230.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

