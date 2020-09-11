Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 68,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $240.64. 2,126,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.40 and a 200 day moving average of $230.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

