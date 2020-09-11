Analysts Anticipate Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.57. Kroger posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.74.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kroger by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 21,612,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,152,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31. Kroger has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $37.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

