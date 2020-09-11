Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.88. Silgan reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Silgan by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. 336,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,964. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.