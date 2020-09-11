Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.97. Silgan posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. 336,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,964. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Silgan by 1,064.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 96.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $132,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

