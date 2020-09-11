Analysts Anticipate Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will post $126.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $451.30 million. Uniqure posted sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11,945.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year sales of $233.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $475.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $168.32 million, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $495,366.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,296,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Uniqure by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Uniqure by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Uniqure by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 340,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,504. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

