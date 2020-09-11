Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report sales of $6.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.26 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $7.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $26.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.63 billion to $27.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $35.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 51.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 7,844,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,293,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

