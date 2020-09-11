Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). General Electric posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of GE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,901,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.