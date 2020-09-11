Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). General Electric posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of GE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,901,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

