Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.74 billion and the highest is $6.98 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.85 billion to $26.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.61 billion to $30.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,224,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596,704. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.