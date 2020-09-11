Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post $13.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted sales of $14.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $56.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.27 million to $57.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.77 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $59.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million.

Several research analysts have commented on LMRK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of LMRK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,832. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 145.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

