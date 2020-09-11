Analysts Expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.07. Twin River Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRWH shares. ValuEngine raised Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRWH traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 247,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $679.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 2.06. Twin River Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

