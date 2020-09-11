Analysts Set Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Price Target at $52.67

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research firms have commented on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Argo Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 3,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Argo Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

