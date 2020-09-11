Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $187.60

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $149.96. 36,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.