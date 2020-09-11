Analysts Set CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Price Target at $57.33

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 735,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,267. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CDK Global by 1,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 150,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 415.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.