Analysts Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) PT at $18.89

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $742,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Insiders have sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769 in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 187.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 252.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 524,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

