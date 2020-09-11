Analysts Set Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Target Price at $14.57

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 6,236,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.48. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.64 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 84.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 331.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

