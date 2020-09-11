Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

NGLOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 169,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,384. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

