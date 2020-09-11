Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Argent Wealth Management LLC

Argent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AON by 24.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 380.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2,842.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 64.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AON by 37.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

NYSE:AON traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,463. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.82. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.93 and its 200-day moving average is $191.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

