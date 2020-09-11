Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.33. 402,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 1.01. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $181,650.00. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Appian by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.