ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.91.

ARX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.42 and a 1 year high of C$8.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

