Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

NYSE:AGX opened at $43.31 on Friday. Argan has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $655.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGX. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

