Argent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.91. 6,188,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

