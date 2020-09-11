Argent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 465,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $171.29. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average is $137.03.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

