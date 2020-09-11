Argent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,633 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argent Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000.

SCHZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 617,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

