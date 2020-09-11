Argent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,828,000 after acquiring an additional 224,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,956,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,587,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,190,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $251.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

