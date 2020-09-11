Argent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

QUAL traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 642,233 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

