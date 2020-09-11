Argent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.78. 3,636,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,674. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

