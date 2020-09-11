Argent Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,483,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,481,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.33 and its 200-day moving average is $173.25. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

