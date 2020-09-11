Argent Wealth Management LLC Buys 167 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,306. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.40 and its 200-day moving average is $230.40. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

