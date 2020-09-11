Argent Wealth Management LLC Buys 832 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 268,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Unilever by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 923.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of UL traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,520. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 65.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

