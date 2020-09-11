Argent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.15. 22,943,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,165,275. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.