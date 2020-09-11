Argent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.62. The stock had a trading volume of 991,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,531. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.