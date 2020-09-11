Argent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Argent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Argent Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,218,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $174,706,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.39. The company had a trading volume of 733,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

