Argent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

IVV stock traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.22. 5,056,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,172. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

