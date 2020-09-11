Argent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $71.47. 4,090,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,273. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

