Argent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.81.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $157.24. 826,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,305. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.72.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.