Argent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Argent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.67. 79,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,269. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $200.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.