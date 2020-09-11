Argent Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,131,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,868,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,502,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,204,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.74. 82,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.