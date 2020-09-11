Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EBTC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,771. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

