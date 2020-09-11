Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. CSFB increased their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,551. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $289.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

