Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Markel by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 37.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 160.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,044.97. The stock had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,827. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,065.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $978.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,048.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

