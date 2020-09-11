Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 48.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 17.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of SAP by 30.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,936. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

