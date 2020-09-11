Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.52. 1,655,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,013. The firm has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

