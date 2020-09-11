Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.09. The stock had a trading volume of 604,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,744. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $250.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.